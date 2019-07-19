Trailer Revealed For 'Jay And Silent Bob Reboot'

In a time where we're seeing a ridiculous amount of sequels, remakes, and reboots Jay and Silent Bob are here to try to stop a new adaptation of the comic superheroes based on their likenesses, Bluntman & Chronic. The first trailer debuted this week at Comic-Con:

Video of Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Official Trailer (2019) - Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes

The sequel to 2001's 'Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back' sees cameos from Ben Affleck, Jason Lee, James Vander Beek, Jason Biggs, Rosario Dawson, Craig Robinson, Fred Armisen, Method Man and Redman, Tommy Chong, and a holographic Chris Hemsworth. Plus, Kevin Smith's daughter Harley Quinn Smith.

'Jay And Silent Bob Reboot' hits theaters on October 17th.