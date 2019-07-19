Trailer Revealed For 'Jay And Silent Bob Reboot'

July 19, 2019
Actors Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes perform in the movie 'Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back'

Photo by Courtesy of Dimension Films/ Miramax Films/Getty Images

In a time where we're seeing a ridiculous amount of sequels, remakes, and reboots Jay and Silent Bob are here to try to stop a new adaptation of the comic superheroes based on their likenesses, Bluntman & Chronic. The first trailer debuted this week at Comic-Con:

The sequel to 2001's 'Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back' sees cameos from Ben Affleck, Jason Lee, James Vander Beek, Jason Biggs, Rosario Dawson, Craig Robinson, Fred Armisen, Method Man and Redman, Tommy Chong, and a holographic Chris Hemsworth. Plus, Kevin Smith's daughter Harley Quinn Smith.

'Jay And Silent Bob Reboot' hits theaters on October 17th.

