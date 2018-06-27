Trailer Released For Steve Carell's New SF-Based Film 'Beautiful Boy'

June 27, 2018
Dallas
Dallas

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK

Categories: 
Entertainment

Filmed in San Francisco and Los Angeles last year, Steve Carell & Timothée Chalamet's non-fiction drama 'Beautiful Boy' now has its first trailer. Watch it below:

The film reunites Carell with Amy Ryan who played Holly on 'The Office' & also stars Golden Globe winner Maura Tierney. 

The emotional film centers around the real-life memoirs of author & father David Sheff and his son Nick Sheff. It filmed on Haight St. & around the Golden Gate Bridge.

You can see 'Beautiful Boy' when it hits theaters on October 12.

 

Tags: 
Steve Carell
Beautiful Boy