Trailer Released For The Final Season Of Anthony Bourdain's 'Parts Unknown'
September 17, 2018
CNN will air the eigth and final season of Anthony Bourdain's 'Parts Unknown' this fall & an emotional trailer has been released featuring Bay Area comedian and television host, W. Kamau Bell.
The six-episode final season features the last episode with narration by Bourdain and is a precursor to a feature-length documentary on the celebrity chef & host that's expected to hit theaters in 2019.
The new season will premiere Sunday night September 23rd at 9 PM EST.