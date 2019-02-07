Traffic Nightmare As Falling Concrete Shuts Down The Richmond-San Rafael Bridge

Sizable chunks of concrete have fallen from the upper deck of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge on Thursday morning causing the bridge to be shut down in both directions.

UPDATE #BREAKING @CHPMarin posted images of sizable concrete chunks that fell from the upper deck of the #Richmond Bridge. Authorities may shut down entire span in both directions https://t.co/uB4Qv37ja4 pic.twitter.com/ogNOMjtoGZ — KPIX 5 (@KPIXtv) February 7, 2019

Inspection crews are on scene working to find the problem & to reopen the bridge. Some drivers are still trying to get off the bridge, as well.

People please stop driving backwards trying to get off the bridge. wth do you think you’ll do whe you reach the Marin side? -- #richmondbridge pic.twitter.com/InHw52uOZp — Jacksta (@Jacksta) February 7, 2019

CHP & CalTrans hope to have the bridge reopened by 4:30, but expect the Bay Bridge, Carquinez Bridge & other alternate routes between the East Bay & North Bay to be more clogged than usual.