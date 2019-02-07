Traffic Nightmare As Falling Concrete Shuts Down The Richmond-San Rafael Bridge

February 7, 2019
Sizable chunks of concrete have fallen from the upper deck of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge on Thursday morning causing the bridge to be shut down in both directions.

Inspection crews are on scene working to find the problem & to reopen the bridge. Some drivers are still trying to get off the bridge, as well.

CHP & CalTrans hope to have the bridge reopened by 4:30, but expect the Bay Bridge, Carquinez Bridge & other alternate routes between the East Bay & North Bay to be more clogged than usual.

 

