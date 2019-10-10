Trader Joe's Has An Advent Calendar For Cats On The Way

Like Trader Joe's and love your cat? Well, you're in luck. This year the grocery store is preparing to release an advent calendar for felines with 24 treats made of seaweed and fish leading up to Christmas.

If they're patient enough to eat one treat a day for the 24 days leading up to Christmas, your cat will be rewarded with a "gigantic," fish-shaped treat on day 25.https://t.co/9opuqVBirt — Mental Floss (@mental_floss) October 8, 2019

The treats will get bigger & better as Christmas day approaches and will end with a large fish-shaped treat.

Last year Trader Joe's gave us a dog advent calendar so it's only right that they have one for cats in 2019. Details are coming on when it'll be available, but we'll keep you posted. For more head to Us Weekly.