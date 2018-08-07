Tracy Man Dies, 23 More Hospitalized After HARD Summer In Southern California

Andrew Cole Click of Tracy, CA has died after attending HARD Summer in Fontana, CA this past weekend. He was pronounced dead at 11:45 PM on Sunday night & an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

23 more concertgoers were hospitalized and 11 arrested during the weekend's festival, which featured performances from Marshmello, Travis Scott, Diplo, Dillon Francis, and more.

Three people died at HARD Summer 2016 from drug overdoses.

The festival was held at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, CA & drew over 70,000 people each day.