Toys 'R' Us Set To Relaunch As Geoffrey's Toy Box

October 10, 2018
Dallas
News

News surfaced last week that Toys "R" Us & Babies "R" Us were planning a comeback just months after closing their remaining U.S. stores. Now after the Dallas Toy Preview this week more info has been revealed about what's going on with the brand.

At the convention Toys "R" Us' famous mascot Geoffrey the giraffe was sporting a cape with a new "Geoffrey's Toy Box" logo. Stores under the new name are expected to launch in November.

Meanwhile, former Toys "R" Us employees are not pleased with the latest developments as they remain out of jobs with seemingly no guarantees that they'll be rehired at the rebranded stores.

Toys R Us
Geoffrey's Toy Box