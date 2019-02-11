Toys "R" Us Returns As New Company - Tru Brands

After closing all of its stores last year, it looks like Toys "R" Us, Babies "R" Us, their iconic mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe are ready to return in some form thanks to a new company called Tru Kids Brands. It was reported last fall that Toys "R" Us might return, rebranded as Geoffrey's Toy Box, but that's only been a pop-up toy area in Kroger grocery stores.

The New Jersey-based Tru Kids Brands plans to open 70 stores across Europe and Asia in 2019 with their ultimate goal being to reopen stores across America with their Chief Merchandising Officer Richard Barry noting that "the U.S. is the biggest toy market in the world."

Tru Kids is now in control of the Toys "R" Us, Babies "R" Us & Geoffrey the Giraffe brands & we're curious to see if they hold onto the classic names. For more visit CNBC.