Toys "R" Us To Close All U.S. Locations This Friday

Friday June 29 will mark the final day that you can visit a Toys "R" Us in the United States as the store is prepared to close all locations in the country.

It's official: Toys "R" Us will close the last of its stores this Friday. Millennials "R" going to miss you https://t.co/HwYFTQa2nf pic.twitter.com/8MBSJ4Br6g — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 25, 2018

The chain filed for bankruptcy last September & there have been going out of business sales at all locations since.

Of note this likely means the end of the haunted Toys "R" Us location in Sunnyvale, which has been the subject of televised investigations & Bay Area folklore.

Video of Haunted Toys R Us in Sunnyvale, California pt. 1

RIP Toys "R" Us.