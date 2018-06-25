Toys "R" Us To Close All U.S. Locations This Friday
Friday June 29 will mark the final day that you can visit a Toys "R" Us in the United States as the store is prepared to close all locations in the country.
It's official: Toys "R" Us will close the last of its stores this Friday. Millennials "R" going to miss you https://t.co/HwYFTQa2nf pic.twitter.com/8MBSJ4Br6g— CBS News (@CBSNews) June 25, 2018
The chain filed for bankruptcy last September & there have been going out of business sales at all locations since.
Bye-bye Toys 'R' Us! https://t.co/GKipsDD7cX— TiffinOhio.net (@TiffinOhioNews) June 25, 2018
Hurry! Only 5 Days Left! #toysrusclosingsale #toysrus #babiesrus #alwaysatrukid pic.twitter.com/T7prVT59Uc— ToysRUs (@ToysRUs) June 24, 2018
Of note this likely means the end of the haunted Toys "R" Us location in Sunnyvale, which has been the subject of televised investigations & Bay Area folklore.
RIP Toys "R" Us.