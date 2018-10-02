Toys 'R' Us Cancels Bankruptcy Auction And Prepares Its Revival

After closing all of its U.S. stores a few months ago it appears Toys 'R' Us & Babies 'R' Us might both be making a comeback!

Per the Wall Street Journal the brand's lenders canceled their bankruptcy auction and are planning a revival for the business. The company had been $5 billion in debt as of late last year, but their absence has caused an $11 billion hole in the toy industry.

It's not yet clear when they'll begin reopening stores, but they are likely to miss out on this holiday season. For more, head to Complex.