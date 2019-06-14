'Toy Story 4' Scores Perfect 100 Rating On Rotten Tomatoes After Early Reviews

June 14, 2019
The fourth installment in the 'Toy Story' franchise looks like it'll live up to expectations after early reviews have it at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. The past films in the series have also scored very well on the site and it looks like the first new one in nine years will absolutely be worth the wait.

Out of 88 reviews all have been positive praising it's "oddball sensibility" and new characters like Forky. 

This installment features voice acting from Jordan Peele, Keegan Michael Key, Keanu Reeves, Betty White and more.

To read up on the reviews head to Rotten Tomatoes.

Toy Story 4
Rotten Tomatoes