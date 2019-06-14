'Toy Story 4' Scores Perfect 100 Rating On Rotten Tomatoes After Early Reviews

The fourth installment in the 'Toy Story' franchise looks like it'll live up to expectations after early reviews have it at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. The past films in the series have also scored very well on the site and it looks like the first new one in nine years will absolutely be worth the wait.

‘Toy Story 4’ is certified fresh with a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes! #ToyStory4 pic.twitter.com/dhCTXQFvWk — The DisInsider (@TheDisInsider) June 13, 2019

Out of 88 reviews all have been positive praising it's "oddball sensibility" and new characters like Forky.

Critics say the return of Woody and the gang is a worthwhile one, full of heart, humor, and themes that will resonate with young and old #ToyStory4 https://t.co/tj2GFgQeNG — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) June 13, 2019

This installment features voice acting from Jordan Peele, Keegan Michael Key, Keanu Reeves, Betty White and more.

