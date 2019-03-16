Town Of Hillsborough Says The Flintstone House Is A Public Nuisance; Wants Dinosaurs Removed

You know the Flintstone House. You've see the colorful, stoneage home off of 280 for decades. Now, the home, which is Hillsborough, California's most iconic landmark is being called a "public nuisance" & there are demands for the owner to remove the additions she's made to it.

The home's owner Florence Fang has made several additions to the home including the very noticeable dinosaur statues, a "Yabba Dabba Doo" sign, a retaining wall, deck, parking strips & more all of which were apparently installed without proper permits. City assistant attorney Mark Hudak has said that the system in place works for planning review of construction has worked well for residents & it's not fair for someone to circumvent the process.

Per NBC Bay Area, the Hillsborough Town Hall can be notoriously difficult with these types of things & while they aren't demanding the house itself be changed in anyway they do want the additions Fang has made to go.

For more head to the San Mateo Daily Journal.