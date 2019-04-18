Topgolf Readies Second New Bay Area Location In Burlingame

We've known for some time that the Bay Area is finally getting a Topgolf with one expected to open in San Jose this fall, now plans for a second Bay Area location that would be in Burlingame are coming to fruition.

Entertainment complex developer @Topgolf has been scouting for Bay Area locations for years. With early plans underway in Burlingame, has it finally found its opening? https://t.co/kSDcONkHYC pic.twitter.com/ODxFtAzBqd — Katie Burke (@SFBizKatie) January 3, 2018

According to the San Mateo Daily Journal, Burlingame residents were recently given details about the entertainment complex coming to their city in 2021. The goal is to break ground in 2020 in order to have the 71,000 sq. ft., 13-acre space ready for a 2021 grand opening.

It will replace the city's golf center off of 101 at 250 Anza Blvd. with 102 hitting bays, 475 parking spaces, and a capacity of 1,300.

In addition to golf, it will offer plenty of Topgolf's signature food & drinks at its restaurant & bars.

We'll ket you know when the San Jose & Burlingame locations are ready to open.