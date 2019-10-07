Topgolf Gives First Look At Upcoming San Jose Location

In 2018 Topgolf announced that their first location was set to open in San Jose at 4701 N First St. and while a 2019 opening for the 72,000 sq. ft., 3-story entertainment complex was expected, we're still waiting on an official opening date. Recently, though, we've been given a first look at complex, which you can check out below:

The space will feature Topgolf's signature high-tech driving range, top-shelf drinks, big screen TVs, and much more for adults, kids, and families. It will be the biggest Topgolf facility yet.

Over 50% of Topgolf's customers are not golfers and the place is considered an entertainment destination above all else. The closest one to the Bay Area has been the Roseville location near Sacramento.

As California expansion is a priority for the company, another Bay Area location is planned for Burlingame.

For more, check out the press release & keep an eye on the Topgolf website for more.