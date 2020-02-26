High School Students Can Once Again Drag Race Against Cops At Sonoma Raceway

Sonoma Raceway's popular Wednesday Night Drags series returns on Wednesday March 11th and once again will feature the Top The Cops program where high school students can drag race (legally) against actual police officers.

Wanna drag race cops?! The Bay Area has legal racing for just about anyone with a driver's license and a street legal vehicle during Wednesday Night Drags at @RaceSonoma. https://t.co/tYaDAFUJNk pic.twitter.com/R1S4cs6ZZM — Stephen Ellison (@sj_ellison) October 24, 2019

Top The Cops will be in its 26th season of the program that gives teenagers an alternative to illegal street racing as they face off against law enforcement and receive advice about safe driving and the rules of the road.

Anyone with a driver's license can compete as long as their vehicles pass a pre-race inspection. It's also a $25 charge for competitiors, or $15 with a high school ID. Spectators will be charged $10 to enter the raceway.

Gates open at 3:30PM each scheduled Wednesday and practices are held from 4-7PM with eliminations beginning after that time.

After each race you'll receive a time-slip letting you know your exact time on the quarter-mile track.

Wednesday Night Drags are held most Wednesdays between March 11 - November 18 this year. For the schedule & more info head to Sonoma Raceway's website.