Top Live Music Exec Suggests That Concerts Won't Return Until 2022

Earlier this year health experts gave a late 2021 timeline on the return of large-scale concerts, now a top industry executive, Marc Geiger, who co-founded Lollapalooza and was the former global head of music at talent agency William Morris Entertainment suggests that concerts might not be back until 2022.

Marc Geiger, the former global head of music at William Morris Entertainment and co-founder of Lollapalooza, believes live music won't run until 2022: https://t.co/1UH8r2gNDV pic.twitter.com/vOOe93212U — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) July 16, 2020

Geiger said on the Bob Lefsetz podcast that in his opinion concerts won't return until 2022. Noting that there are probably "20 roadblocks" in the way such as the virus itself, spacing, density, and insurance. He says that we're a long ways off from people wanting to get out and return to festivals & shows.

This comes as BottleRock Napa is the latest festival to call off their 2020 plans joining the likes of Coachella, Outside Lands, Lollapalooza, and everyone else.

It has been said that 90% of the country's independent music venues could shutter for good without federal assistance and you can visit saveourstages.com to learn more about how to help.