Top 10 Bay To Breakers Costumes 2018

May 20, 2018
Bay Area News

The third Sunday in May traditionally marks the anually Bay To Breakers race in San Francisco & once again the costumes were out in full force for the 2018 edition. Here were some our favorites of the day:

10. Sailors

Speak out against hate. ❤️❤️❤️ On our Bay To Breakers route we bumped into a group of people shouting hate at anyone gay walking past them. Nick and Garreth decided to stage an impromptu photoshoot for us! -- Love these two so much! @naltemose @g_w_m___ #lovewins #gay #sf #sanfrancisco #gaysf #baytobreakers

A post shared by philryan88 (@philryan88) on

9. Spice Girls

Spice up your life #baytobreakers

A post shared by N I C O L E R A Y -- (@nicolearay) on

8. "A League of their Own"

There’s no crying in baseball! ⚾️ #rockfordpeaches #baytobreakers #imwearingshorts #dontworrymom

A post shared by Megan MacKenzie (@mermaidmegan_) on

7. Risky Business

Trying to cardio when you’re hella outta shape is risky business -- #baytobreakers #2ndtimearound #waitsusan #riskybusiness

A post shared by Vivian (@vivian_lei) on

6. Deadpool Banana?

@baytobreakers #b2b #bay2breakers #baytobreakers #12k #bananas #banana #bananapool #deadpool #bananigans

A post shared by Chive On Bananas (@chiveonbananas) on

5. Wacky Inflatable Arm Men

More pics later, but for now... #baytobreakers #procompression #runhundredambassadors #sponsored #werunsf #werunsocial #wackytuberunner #runnerkid

A post shared by Dani, RN (@lucidbutterfly) on

4. Pac-Man Squad

We did it!! #baytobreakers2018 #baytobreakers #sanfrancisco #sf #family #teamfrontporch #mrandmrspacman #blinkyinkypinkyclyde

A post shared by @ leona.everyday on

3. This guy + Morty

Me and my favorite morty #baytobreakers

A post shared by MATTLOEUN (@mattloeun) on

2. Dragon Ball-Z

It’s Over 9000! #BayToBreakers #Vegeta #DragonballZ

A post shared by Alexander C. Lee (@mohawklex) on

1. Royal Wedding

A royally fun weekend in the city. ----❤️---- #BaytoBreakers

A post shared by Heidi LaBudde (@heidro) on

* These rankings mean nothing.

Bay To Breakers 2018