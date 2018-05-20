Top 10 Bay To Breakers Costumes 2018

The third Sunday in May traditionally marks the anually Bay To Breakers race in San Francisco & once again the costumes were out in full force for the 2018 edition. Here were some our favorites of the day:

10. Sailors

9. Spice Girls

8. "A League of their Own"

7. Risky Business

6. Deadpool Banana?

5. Wacky Inflatable Arm Men

4. Pac-Man Squad

3. This guy + Morty

Me and my favorite morty #baytobreakers A post shared by MATTLOEUN (@mattloeun) on May 20, 2018 at 12:16pm PDT

2. Dragon Ball-Z

1. Royal Wedding

* These rankings mean nothing.