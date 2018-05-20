Top 10 Bay To Breakers Costumes 2018
The third Sunday in May traditionally marks the anually Bay To Breakers race in San Francisco & once again the costumes were out in full force for the 2018 edition. Here were some our favorites of the day:
10. Sailors
Speak out against hate. ❤️❤️❤️ On our Bay To Breakers route we bumped into a group of people shouting hate at anyone gay walking past them. Nick and Garreth decided to stage an impromptu photoshoot for us! -- Love these two so much! @naltemose @g_w_m___ #lovewins #gay #sf #sanfrancisco #gaysf #baytobreakers
9. Spice Girls
8. "A League of their Own"
There’s no crying in baseball! ⚾️ #rockfordpeaches #baytobreakers #imwearingshorts #dontworrymom
7. Risky Business
Trying to cardio when you’re hella outta shape is risky business -- #baytobreakers #2ndtimearound #waitsusan #riskybusiness
6. Deadpool Banana?
@baytobreakers #b2b #bay2breakers #baytobreakers #12k #bananas #banana #bananapool #deadpool #bananigans
5. Wacky Inflatable Arm Men
More pics later, but for now... #baytobreakers #procompression #runhundredambassadors #sponsored #werunsf #werunsocial #wackytuberunner #runnerkid
4. Pac-Man Squad
We did it!! #baytobreakers2018 #baytobreakers #sanfrancisco #sf #family #teamfrontporch #mrandmrspacman #blinkyinkypinkyclyde
3. This guy + Morty
2. Dragon Ball-Z
1. Royal Wedding
A royally fun weekend in the city. ----❤️---- #BaytoBreakers
* These rankings mean nothing.