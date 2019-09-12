Tool Trolls Taylor Swift After Bumping Her From Number 1

13 years later, and Tool is back on top.

Fear Inoculum is the number one album in the country according to Billboard, the band’s third trip to the top spot and their first in 13 years. Tool previously landed at number one in 2006 with their album 10,000 Days and in 2001 with Lateralus.

Even before the announcement, frontman Maynard James Keenan was feeling confident, re-posting a Thanos meme of previous number one holder Taylor Swift being snapped away. “Comedy first and always,” he hashtagged. “Lighten up or jog on.” Fear Inoculum knocked Swift’s Lover down to number two.

Despite one of the longest delays in rock history, Fear Inoculum showcases a band in top form, crafting new worlds across a winding and sprawling 85 minutes of music. The album was the first released on all platforms for the band, only opening the flood gates in August after years of abstaining from streaming services. Fear Inoculum was also released as a deluxe CD edition, featuring a 4” HD rechargeable screen with a 2 watt speaker that plays exclusive footage, and a 36 page booklet with exclusive art.

Tool might have a short stay at the top, as Post Malone released his third album Hollywood’s Bleeding last Friday. It’s expected to debut as number one.

In addition to their first album in 13 years, Tool has also announced a tour kicking off in October. You can find the full list of dates including a stop in Northern California here.