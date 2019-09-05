Tool On Track To Land #1 Album and Taylor Swift Fans Can't Handle It

(By ANTHONY CAPOBIANCO - Radio.com)

After 13 years, Tool's long-awaited album, Fear Inoculum swept the nation when it landed on August 30th. If you also take into consideration that they also released their entire catalogue on streaming platforms, that also means that Tool will be ruling over the rock charts too.

According to Hits Daily Double, Tool is expected to land the #1 album in the US its first week with 220-240,000 albums sold and about 240-260,000 albums worth of total streaming activity (1,000 streams are equivalent to one album sale). Tool's numbers are purely from sales without a boost from a ticket bundle, which is a tactic many other artists use to promote album sales.

It's also these numbers that are causing a thermonuclear meltdown for Taylor Swift fans because:

They have to grapple with the inevitability that the pop princess's album Lover will fall to #2.

They just found out who Tool is

So sit back and enjoy the beauty of Tool making Taylor Swift fans lose their minds over the power of rock:

Taylor Swift's "Lover" is expected to fall to #2 next week on Billboard 200, with 185-200k units (95,000 pure sales) in its second week. pic.twitter.com/MmyPioNZqd — Taylor Charts (@chartstaylor13) September 4, 2019

you know i really love to see it i truly was nervous she wouldnt pass lover just because i know the t swift fanbase is so big ... anyways who the fuck is TOOL? and can they move their fat ass like genuienly no idea who that is am i the only one?????? pic.twitter.com/K8a3hKSaCA — -- (@eurodolI) August 30, 2019

Taylor Swift stans learning who Tool are because they're currently selling more copies than "Lover" is really something special pic.twitter.com/k398YRDzvZ — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) September 4, 2019