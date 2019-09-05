Tool On Track To Land #1 Album and Taylor Swift Fans Can't Handle It

September 5, 2019
After 13 years, Tool's long-awaited album, Fear Inoculum swept the nation when it landed on August 30th. If you also take into consideration that they also released their entire catalogue on streaming platforms, that also means that Tool will be ruling over the rock charts too.

According to Hits Daily Double, Tool is expected to land the #1 album in the US its first week with 220-240,000 albums sold and about 240-260,000 albums worth of total streaming activity (1,000 streams are equivalent to one album sale). Tool's numbers are purely from sales without a boost from a ticket bundle, which is a tactic many other artists use to promote album sales.

It's also these numbers that are causing a thermonuclear meltdown for Taylor Swift fans because:

They have to grapple with the inevitability that the pop princess's album Lover will fall to #2.

They just found out who Tool is

So sit back and enjoy the beauty of Tool making Taylor Swift fans lose their minds over the power of rock:

