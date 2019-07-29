Tool To Release New Album 'Fear Inoculum' On August 30th

The last time Tool released a new album it was April of 2006. 13 years later they've thanked us for our patience as they've announced the release of their upcoming album 'Fear Inoculum' set for August 30, 2019.

FEAR INOCULUM, Aug 30th, 2019 Album Art, Lead Track, and Pre-Order info TBA. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/DxDM5j5D8X — TOOL effing TOOL (@Tool) July 29, 2019

Not only will new Tool be ready in August, but all of their music will finally make it onto streaming services on Friday August 2nd.

This Friday, Aug 2nd, the Tool catalog goes up on all digital and streaming formats. High five. #tool2019 pic.twitter.com/VkxHhv765x — TOOL effing TOOL (@Tool) July 29, 2019

The band does not currently have a Bay Area show scheduled, but they will headline Sacramento's Aftershock Festival on Sunday October 13th.