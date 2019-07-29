Tool To Release New Album 'Fear Inoculum' On August 30th

July 29, 2019
The last time Tool released a new album it was April of 2006. 13 years later they've thanked us for our patience as they've announced the release of their upcoming album 'Fear Inoculum' set for August 30, 2019.

Not only will new Tool be ready in August, but all of their music will finally make it onto streaming services on Friday August 2nd.

The band does not currently have a Bay Area show scheduled, but they will headline Sacramento's Aftershock Festival on Sunday October 13th.

