Tool Postpones Spring Tour Including Chase Center Show

The band was set to play on June 23rd

April 3, 2020
Dallas
Music

Tool have made the difficult decision to postpone their Chase Center show set for June 23rd.

As the spread of COVID-19 continues Tool has made the difficult decision to postpone the remainder of their Spring 2020 performances, including June 23 at Chase Center. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled performances, which will be announced soon.

A rescheduled date will be announced soon and original tickets will be honored for the TBA date.

Tool
Chase Center