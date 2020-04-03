Tool Postpones Spring Tour Including Chase Center Show
The band was set to play on June 23rd
April 3, 2020
As the spread of COVID-19 continues Tool has made the difficult decision to postpone the remainder of their Spring 2020 performances, including June 23 at Chase Center. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled performances, which will be announced soon.
