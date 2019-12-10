Tool Announce San Jose Show In January 2020

Tool are set to play their first Bay Area show since the release of their new album 'Fear Inoculum' on Tuesday January 14, 2020 at the SAP Center in San Jose.

Tickets go on sale Friday December 13th at 10AM here.

Author & Punisher will open the show.

Tool is nominated for Best Metal Performance ("7empest") & Best Rock Song ("Fear Inoculum") at the 2020 GRAMMY Awards.