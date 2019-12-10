Tool Announce San Jose Show In January 2020
December 10, 2019
Tool are set to play their first Bay Area show since the release of their new album 'Fear Inoculum' on Tuesday January 14, 2020 at the SAP Center in San Jose.
JUST ANNOUNCED--: The Grammy award-winning rock Gods @toolmusic are coming to #SAPCenter in just over a month on January 14! Tickets go on-sale Friday at 10am.
Tickets go on sale Friday December 13th at 10AM here.
Author & Punisher will open the show.
Tool is nominated for Best Metal Performance ("7empest") & Best Rock Song ("Fear Inoculum") at the 2020 GRAMMY Awards.