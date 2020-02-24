Tool Announce San Francisco Show At Chase Center This June
February 24, 2020
Tool have announced their return to the Bay Area with a show at San Francisco's Chase Center on Tuesday June 23rd!
Tickets go on sale Friday February 28th here.
