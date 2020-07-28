Tony Hawk Pro Skater Announces Expanded Soundtrack For Remastered Games

Remastered versions of Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 & 2 will arrive on September 4th for PS4, Xbox One, and PC and the game will feature much of its iconic original soundtracks. Developers aimed to get the entire original set of songs for the remastered games, but couldn't get the following due to licensing reasons:

"Cyco Vision" - Suicidal Tendencies (THPS1)

"Committed" – Unsane (THPS1)

"Bring the Noise" - Anthrax and Chuck D (THPS2)

"B-Boy Document ’99" - The High & Mighty featuring Yasiin Bey & Mad Skillz (THPS2)

"Out With The Old" - Alley Life featuring Black Planet (THPS2)

Artists from the original games whose music will be included are:

Goldfinger

Rage Against the Machine

Bad Religion

Dead Kennedys

Naughty by Nature,

Millencolin

Primus

Dub Pistols

Powerman 5000

Lagwagon

Papa Roach

Here's the new songs being added:

A Tribe Called Quest – Can I Kick It?

A. Swayze & the Ghosts – Connect to Consume

Alex Lahey – Misery Guts

All Talk – Let’s Do It

American Nightmare – Life Support

Backchat – Step It Up

Baker Boy – In Control

Billy Talent – Afraid of Heights

Black Prez ft. Kid Something – The Struggle

CHAII – South

Charlie Brown Jr. – Confisco

Cherry Kola – Something To Say

Chick Norris – Made Me Do

Craig Craig ft. Icy Black – Stomp

Crush Effect ft. KARRA – Coming Through

Destroy Boys – Duck Eat Duck World

DZ Deathrays – IN-TO-IT

FIDLAR – West Coast

JunkBunny – Sedona

Less Than Jake – Bomb Drop

Machine Gun Kelly – Bloody Valentine

Merkules – Bass (feat. Tech N9ne & Hopsin)

MxPx – Let’s Ride

Pkew Pkew Pkew – Mid 20’s Skateboarder

Reel Big Fish – She’s Famous Now

Rough Francis– Deathwire

Screaming Females – Let Me In

Skepta – Shutdown

Spilt Milk – Run It Up Pt II

Strung Out – Firecracker

Sublime – Same In The End

The Ataris – All Soul’s Day

The Super Best Frens Club – Like This

Token – Flamingo

Tyrone Briggs – Lose Control

Viagra Boys – Slow Learner

Zebrahead – All My Friends Are Nobodies

Get ready to turn up the volume -- with a brand new expanded soundtrack coming to #THPS 1+2