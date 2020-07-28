Tony Hawk Pro Skater Announces Expanded Soundtrack For Remastered Games
Coming September 4th
Remastered versions of Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 & 2 will arrive on September 4th for PS4, Xbox One, and PC and the game will feature much of its iconic original soundtracks. Developers aimed to get the entire original set of songs for the remastered games, but couldn't get the following due to licensing reasons:
- "Cyco Vision" - Suicidal Tendencies (THPS1)
- "Committed" – Unsane (THPS1)
- "Bring the Noise" - Anthrax and Chuck D (THPS2)
- "B-Boy Document ’99" - The High & Mighty featuring Yasiin Bey & Mad Skillz (THPS2)
- "Out With The Old" - Alley Life featuring Black Planet (THPS2)
Artists from the original games whose music will be included are:
- Goldfinger
- Rage Against the Machine
- Bad Religion
- Dead Kennedys
- Naughty by Nature,
- Millencolin
- Primus
- Dub Pistols
- Powerman 5000
- Lagwagon
- Papa Roach
Here's the new songs being added:
- A Tribe Called Quest – Can I Kick It?
- A. Swayze & the Ghosts – Connect to Consume
- Alex Lahey – Misery Guts
- All Talk – Let’s Do It
- American Nightmare – Life Support
- Backchat – Step It Up
- Baker Boy – In Control
- Billy Talent – Afraid of Heights
- Black Prez ft. Kid Something – The Struggle
- CHAII – South
- Charlie Brown Jr. – Confisco
- Cherry Kola – Something To Say
- Chick Norris – Made Me Do
- Craig Craig ft. Icy Black – Stomp
- Crush Effect ft. KARRA – Coming Through
- Destroy Boys – Duck Eat Duck World
- DZ Deathrays – IN-TO-IT
- FIDLAR – West Coast
- JunkBunny – Sedona
- Less Than Jake – Bomb Drop
- Machine Gun Kelly – Bloody Valentine
- Merkules – Bass (feat. Tech N9ne & Hopsin)
- MxPx – Let’s Ride
- Pkew Pkew Pkew – Mid 20’s Skateboarder
- Reel Big Fish – She’s Famous Now
- Rough Francis– Deathwire
- Screaming Females – Let Me In
- Skepta – Shutdown
- Spilt Milk – Run It Up Pt II
- Strung Out – Firecracker
- Sublime – Same In The End
- The Ataris – All Soul’s Day
- The Super Best Frens Club – Like This
- Token – Flamingo
- Tyrone Briggs – Lose Control
- Viagra Boys – Slow Learner
- Zebrahead – All My Friends Are Nobodies
Get ready to turn up the volume -- with a brand new expanded soundtrack coming to #THPS 1+2 -- Check out the incredible reveal event with @NoiseyMusic https://t.co/F6yNmCcHzC Then drop in and go big listening to even more new artists in THPS 1+2 -- https://t.co/MMEao4HMic pic.twitter.com/V9INrD9YH0— Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 (@TonyHawkTheGame) July 28, 2020
Drop into #THPS with the next generation of skaters! Get ready to hit insane new tricks and combos -- Pre-Order digitally and get access to the Warehouse Demo, available August 14, 2020. -- pic.twitter.com/LZ1NTvKrjU— Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 (@TonyHawkTheGame) June 23, 2020