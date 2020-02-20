The 'Tony Hawk Pro Skater' Documentary Will Premiere This Month

'Pretending I'm A Superman' is a documentary about the Tony Hawk Pro Skater video games that has been in the works since 2016 and it's finally ready to premiere at the Mammoth Film Festival in Mammoth Lakes, CA near Yosemite.

The film gets its name from the Goldfinger song "Superman," a song on the first game's soundtrack. The documentary will chronicle how the X Games and the video game series brought skateboarding to the mainstream in the late 90s and early 2000s.

The game's soundtracks are also credited with bringing punk rock, ska, and underground hip-hop to a new generation of listeners.

Hawk will be on-hand for the documentary's premiere on February 29th and will be part of a panel answering questions about the film. It's currently unclear when the documentary will be made widely available, but that should happen soon.