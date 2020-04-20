Chris Cornell's Daughter Toni Covers Temple Of The Dog's "Hunger Strike" For Coronavirus Relief

As part of a fundraising livestream for Coronavirus relief, Chris Cornell's 15-year old daughter, Toni, covered one of her father's biggest hits from his time in Temple Of The Dog, "Hunger Strike".

Sitting in her dad's old studio Toni said "Hunger Strike" is one of her favorite songs and that she hoped to do it justice.

Chris Cornell & Eddie Vedder sang on the original track & Chris would perform it with Chester Bennington when he toured with Linkin Park in 2014.

Video of Chris Cornell feat Chester Bennington &quot;Hunger Strike&quot; LIVE

Toni has previously released a track produced by her father with "Far Away Places" as well as a duet with him on a cover "Nothing Compares 2 U".

For more on the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund head here.