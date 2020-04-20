Chris Cornell's Daughter Toni Covers Temple Of The Dog's "Hunger Strike" For Coronavirus Relief
Toni covered the Temple of the Dog classic
As part of a fundraising livestream for Coronavirus relief, Chris Cornell's 15-year old daughter, Toni, covered one of her father's biggest hits from his time in Temple Of The Dog, "Hunger Strike".
Watch Chris’s 15 year old daughter, Toni Cornell‘s cover of #HungerStrike from her dad’s home studio for @livexlive with @mattpinfield. All proceeds going to @MusiCares. #covid19relieffund pic.twitter.com/UIVA6RPda9— Chris Cornell (@chriscornell) April 19, 2020
Sitting in her dad's old studio Toni said "Hunger Strike" is one of her favorite songs and that she hoped to do it justice.
Chris Cornell & Eddie Vedder sang on the original track & Chris would perform it with Chester Bennington when he toured with Linkin Park in 2014.
Toni has previously released a track produced by her father with "Far Away Places" as well as a duet with him on a cover "Nothing Compares 2 U".
For more on the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund head here.