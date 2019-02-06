Tommy Wiseau Teases New Killer Shark Movie

Nearly two decades since what is considered one of the worst films ever, 'The Room,' Tommy Wiseau has apparently announced his next film - 'Big Shark'. A teaser was shown earlier this month at London's Prince Charles Theatre while Wisseau was there for a screening of 'The Room'. 

The film is about three firefighters who are tasked with saving the world from a killer shark and the plan is to shoot it at some point this year.

The creation of Wiseau's 'The Room' was the subject of James Franco's 'The Disaster Artist' back in 2017 & helped introduce Wiseau to a more mainstream audience.

We'll keep you updated on 'Big Shark'.

