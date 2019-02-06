Tommy Wiseau Teases New Killer Shark Movie

Nearly two decades since what is considered one of the worst films ever, 'The Room,' Tommy Wiseau has apparently announced his next film - 'Big Shark'. A teaser was shown earlier this month at London's Prince Charles Theatre while Wisseau was there for a screening of 'The Room'.

Video of Big Shark Teaser (The Room&#039;s Tommy Wiseau&#039;s new film)

The film is about three firefighters who are tasked with saving the world from a killer shark and the plan is to shoot it at some point this year.

“Oh, hi Shark!”: Tommy Wiseau's followup to The Room will be a killer shark movie --: https://t.co/T2THC2ApkX pic.twitter.com/MXfKBCNB19 — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) February 6, 2019

The creation of Wiseau's 'The Room' was the subject of James Franco's 'The Disaster Artist' back in 2017 & helped introduce Wiseau to a more mainstream audience.

We'll keep you updated on 'Big Shark'.