Tom Hardy And Woody Harrelson Seen In San Francisco Filming For 'Venom 2'
Last week, 'Venom 2' joined 'Matrix 4' as major motion pictures filming in San Francisco and almost immediately, Woody Harrelson, who plays Venom nemesis, Carnage, was captured on set in the Tenderloin filming for his role in the sequel.
Woody Harrelson en el set de #Venom2 #CletusKasady #Carnage pic.twitter.com/vJo5p5Oc0l— MarvelVZLA (@VzlaMarvel) February 17, 2020
Now, photographer Greg Williams has shared images of star Tom Hardy along with Harrelson and director Andy Serkis around the City.
Tom and Woody #venom 2020 last night in San Francisco #eddiebrock @sonypictures #gregwilliams #gregwilliamsphotography #leicaq2
Tom Hardy behind the scenes last night #venom #eddiebrock @sonypictures #gregwilliams #gregwilliamsphotography #leicaq2
Tom Hardy, Andy Serkis, and Woody Harrelson on the set of VENOM 2.— Walt (@UberKryptonian) February 23, 2020
Photography by Greg Williams. pic.twitter.com/HxGV64cLqM
Onlookers caught the sequel filming at Anchor Brewing in Potrero Hill on Saturday night.
On #venom2 movie set down the street from my place. Absolutely enormous production for one little scene! -- #tomhardy #woodyharrelson #michellewilliams #naomieharris #reidscott
'Venom 2' hits theaters on October 2, 2021.