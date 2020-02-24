Tom Hardy And Woody Harrelson Seen In San Francisco Filming For 'Venom 2'

Last week, 'Venom 2' joined 'Matrix 4' as major motion pictures filming in San Francisco and almost immediately, Woody Harrelson, who plays Venom nemesis, Carnage, was captured on set in the Tenderloin filming for his role in the sequel.

Now, photographer Greg Williams has shared images of star Tom Hardy along with Harrelson and director Andy Serkis around the City.

Tom Hardy, Andy Serkis, and Woody Harrelson on the set of VENOM 2.



Photography by Greg Williams. pic.twitter.com/HxGV64cLqM — Walt (@UberKryptonian) February 23, 2020

Onlookers caught the sequel filming at Anchor Brewing in Potrero Hill on Saturday night.

'Venom 2' hits theaters on October 2, 2021.