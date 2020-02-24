Tom Hardy And Woody Harrelson Seen In San Francisco Filming For 'Venom 2'

February 24, 2020
Dallas
Dallas
Tom Hardy

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Categories: 
Entertainment

Last week, 'Venom 2' joined 'Matrix 4' as major motion pictures filming in San Francisco and almost immediately, Woody Harrelson, who plays Venom nemesis, Carnage, was captured on set in the Tenderloin filming for his role in the sequel.

Now, photographer Greg Williams has shared images of star Tom Hardy along with Harrelson and director Andy Serkis around the City.

Tom and Woody #venom 2020 last night in San Francisco #eddiebrock @sonypictures #gregwilliams #gregwilliamsphotography #leicaq2

A post shared by Greg Williams (@gregwilliamsphotography) on

Tom Hardy behind the scenes last night #venom #eddiebrock @sonypictures #gregwilliams #gregwilliamsphotography #leicaq2

A post shared by Greg Williams (@gregwilliamsphotography) on

Onlookers caught the sequel filming at Anchor Brewing in Potrero Hill on Saturday night.

On #venom2 movie set down the street from my place. Absolutely enormous production for one little scene! -- #tomhardy #woodyharrelson #michellewilliams #naomieharris #reidscott

A post shared by Doris Meier (@dorismeier) on

'Venom 2' hits theaters on October 2, 2021.

Tags: 
Tom Hardy
Woody Harrelson
Venom 2
San Francisco