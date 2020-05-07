Tom DeLonge Says "Of Course" A blink-182 Reunion Will Happen

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Angels & Airwaves frontman Tom DeLonge spent time hyping up the upcoming AVA record and discussing recent accomplishments for his To The Stars Academy, but he also touched on the chance of him reuniting with blink-182.

Tom DeLonge told us he's in contact with blink-182. "I just talked to Mark the other day, and I talk to Travis," he said. "Everyone wants to know, 'Are you guys gonna play again?' Yeah, of course we are." https://t.co/Df32GpQYF3 pic.twitter.com/h6SzznPPmJ — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) May 7, 2020

DeLonge has long insisted that it's merely a matter of time until he rejoins blink and he reiterated that point this week. He's said previously that he's in regular contact with Travis Barker and says they still talk weekly and as of late his relationship with Mark Hoppus has seemed friendlier as they've playfully argued over 'Tiger King' on Instagram and Mark has been known to post "I Miss The old blink-182" memes.

Here's what Tom said this week: "Everyone wants to know, ‘Are you guys gonna play again?’ Yeah, of course we are. We just gotta figure out the timing, how it works for everybody." He then went on to talk about how Angels & Airwaves and To The Stars continue to be his main priorities.