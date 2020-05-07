Tom DeLonge Says "Of Course" A blink-182 Reunion Will Happen

"Of Course" it'll happen

May 7, 2020
In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Angels & Airwaves frontman Tom DeLonge spent time hyping up the upcoming AVA record and discussing recent accomplishments for his To The Stars Academy, but he also touched on the chance of him reuniting with blink-182.

DeLonge has long insisted that it's merely a matter of time until he rejoins blink and he reiterated that point this week. He's said previously that he's in regular contact with Travis Barker and says they still talk weekly and as of late his relationship with Mark Hoppus has seemed friendlier as they've playfully argued over 'Tiger King' on Instagram and Mark has been known to post "I Miss The old blink-182" memes.

Here's what Tom said this week: "Everyone wants to know, ‘Are you guys gonna play again?’ Yeah, of course we are. We just gotta figure out the timing, how it works for everybody." He then went on to talk about how Angels & Airwaves and To The Stars continue to be his main priorities.

Tom DeLonge
Blink-182