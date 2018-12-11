Tom Cruise Filming In South Lake Tahoe For Top Gun Sequel

"Top Gun: Maverick" is the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 box office hit & is still a year & half away from its summer 2020 release, but filming has been & continues to be busy for it. Star Tom Cruise has been spotted filming action scenes for it in South Lake Tahoe recently.

TMZ reports that the movie's most intense action scenes are being shot in the area with Cruise running through the woods, riding motorcycles, and military planes coming in and out of the Tahoe airport.

He's also been seen shooting dialogue scenes atop the snowy mountains. Cruise will be around for the next two weeks continuing to film for the movie due out June 26, 2020.

