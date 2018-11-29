Bay Area Bridge Tolls To Go Up $1 On January 1, 2019

Due to a yes vote back on Measure 3 back in June of 2018, tolls on Bay Area bridges are set to rise by $1 on Jan. 1, 2019.

Tolls go up on Bay Area bridges by $1 starting Jan. 1.



Tolls will go up by another dollar in 2022 and another dollar again in 2025. https://t.co/QHWnA4jTnk — KTVU (@KTVU) November 29, 2018

So, that means all of these bridges will cost more for you to cross: The Antioch Bridge, Benicia-Martinez Bridge, Carquinez Bridge, Dumbarton Bridge, Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, Bay Bridge and the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge.

The Golden Gate Bridge is not operated by the state so it will not be affected by this change.

Measure 3 was approved to help aid transit projects like extending BART to San Jose and fixing congestion on Bay Area freeways. The toll increases help fund the $4.5 billion needed to complete these things.

Tolls will rise again on Jan. 1, 2022 & Jan. 1, 2025.