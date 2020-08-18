Tolls And Lower Speed Limits (55 MPH) Could Be Coming To Most Bay Area Freeways

According to the San Mateo Daily Journal the Metropolitan Transportation Commission has sent a notice to all nine Bay Area counties stating that they expect an eventual transition to congestion pricing on Bay Area freeways. That would mean tolling on "freeway lanes in corridors with robust transit options." They see express lanes as a stepping stone to this eventual rollout.

PAYWALL FREE STORY: As construction of the express lanes project progresses on Highway 101 in San Mateo County, regional transportation officials this month announced a plan to dramatically expand freeway tolling in the Bay Area. https://t.co/Udf7Fvn3Yd — San Mateo Daily Journal (@smdailyjournal) August 18, 2020

Express lanes are currently being added on 101 in San Mateo County and can be found on freeways around the Bay Area already. They require you to pay a toll unless you're carpooling with a group of 3, or more. Buses also do not get charged. The MTC aims to implement these lanes to help lower greenhouse gas emissions.

The Commission is also looking to get the counties to sign off on reducing the speed limit to 55 MPH on Bay Area freeways to improve safety and they note that during times of congestion traffic usually moves along much slower than that so travel times should not be affected.

For more head here.