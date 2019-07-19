Today Marks Two Years Since The Death Of Chester Bennington
Saturday July 20, 2019 marks two years since Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington took his own life.
On July 20th we will all celebrate the life of @chesterbe. While we miss him dearly, we are grateful for his huge impact on the world of music. Keep your head up, check in on your friends, and take care of yourself. Sending our love to everyone. ❤️ #linkinpark #chesterbennington
Since his death Linkin Park have only performed once - a tribute show to Bennington at the Hollywood Bowl in October of 2017. Chester's wife Talinda also started the 320 Change Direction campaign to help bring attention to the stigma around discussing mental health.
Another resource dedicated to bringing attention to mental health is the #MakeChesterProud hashtag where you can share the lessons you've learned surrounding mental health.