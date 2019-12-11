Today Marks 5 Years Since Linkin Park's Final Bay Area Show
December 11, 2019
On Friday night December 12, 2014, Linkin Park played their final Bay Area show in Oakland as part of Not So Silent Night that year.
The band was touring on their album 'The Hunting Party' at the time and here's the setlist from that show:
- Joe Hahn Solo
- Burn It Down
- Waiting for the End (Until it Breaks intro, extended outro)
- Final Masquerade
- Wretches and Kings / Remember the Name / Skin to Bone
- Numb (Numb/Encore intro/outro)
- In the End
- Faint
- Rebellion
- Lost in the Echo
- New Divide
- Crawling
- Until It's Gone
- What I've Done
- Bleed It Out (with Tim McIlrath of Rise Against)
The band had been scheduled to play SAP Center in San Jose in the fall of 2017 prior to Chester Bennington's death.
In 2020, Bennington's first band Grey Daze will release an album featuring his last recorded vocals as well as vocals from his son, Jaime.