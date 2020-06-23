Today Marks 100 Days Since Bay Shelter Orders In Place Began

March 17th was when it started

June 23, 2020
Empty San Francisco

Back on March 16th Bay Area counties announced that the next day (March 17th) shelter in place orders would begin and would last for three weeks (until April 7th). Now 100 days since the orders began to curb the spread of the Coronavirus the Bay Area and the world has been reshaped with a "new normal" that we're still figuring out day-by day.

Street activity & BART ridership plummeted while restaurants pivoted to take-out & delivery only. Tons of layoffs and a shift to working from home permanently also were a main part of those early weeks. Three months later many Bay Area citizens have started traveling to work (typically by car) once again and the reopening processes continue across our nine counties.

Every concert has been postponed, or canceled and one day somewhat soon we hope to all be back together again enjoying live music and normal life.

 

