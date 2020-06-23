Today Marks 100 Days Since Bay Shelter Orders In Place Began

Back on March 16th Bay Area counties announced that the next day (March 17th) shelter in place orders would begin and would last for three weeks (until April 7th). Now 100 days since the orders began to curb the spread of the Coronavirus the Bay Area and the world has been reshaped with a "new normal" that we're still figuring out day-by day.

Shelter-in-place orders had an immediate, severe impact on the economy, with hundreds of thousands of people out of work, tens of thousand of stores and businesses closed, and formerly bustling places turned into virtual ghost towns.https://t.co/6bC3QWCqnD — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) June 22, 2020

Street activity & BART ridership plummeted while restaurants pivoted to take-out & delivery only. Tons of layoffs and a shift to working from home permanently also were a main part of those early weeks. Three months later many Bay Area citizens have started traveling to work (typically by car) once again and the reopening processes continue across our nine counties.

More than three months have passed since the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order went into effect. These photos show just how drastically life has changed in around 100 days.https://t.co/wNdNrN7REc — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) June 19, 2020

Every concert has been postponed, or canceled and one day somewhat soon we hope to all be back together again enjoying live music and normal life.