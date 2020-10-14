Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield rumored to be joining Tom Holland in upcoming Spider-Man film

Doctor Strange will bring them together

October 14, 2020
Dallas
Dallas
Zendaya as MJ and Tom Holland as 'Spider-man' in "Spider-man: Far From Home" (Photo credit: Sony Pictures)

(Photo credit: Sony Pictures)

Categories: 
Entertainment

We recently learned that Benedict Cumberbatch will be showing up in the next 'Spider-Man' film as Doctor Strange and new reports suggest that he'll play a very important role in bringing the last three Spider-Man's together to defeat several villains.

Tom Holland is reportedly set to be joined by Tobey Maguire who played Spidey for three films in the early 2000s and Andrew Garfield who starred in 'The Amazing Spider-Man' & its sequel.

Villains that are said to be part of this upcoming film include Green Goblin, Electro (Jamie Foxx), Scorpion & Kraven The Hunter. Also reportedly set to return for the currently unnamed film are Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, and Tony Revolori.

Tags: 
Spider-Man
Tobey Maguire
Tom Holland
Andrew Garfield