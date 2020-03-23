Tito's Vodka Has Started Production On Their Own Hand Sanitizer

After advising people not to use their vodka as sanitizer, the brand has changed gears

March 23, 2020
After warning consumers earlier this month against using their vodka as hand sanitizer, Tito's has announced that they have begun production on their own brand of sanitation products.

The brand is working to create 24 tons of hand sanitizer and they plan to give most of it away for free to members of the community who need it most amidst the Coronavirus outbreak.

Tito's has also made millions in donations to those affected by the Coronavirus and service industry workers.

