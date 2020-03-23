Tito's Vodka Has Started Production On Their Own Hand Sanitizer

After warning consumers earlier this month against using their vodka as hand sanitizer, Tito's has announced that they have begun production on their own brand of sanitation products.

While we advise that you cannot use our vodka as a hand sanitizer, our distillery has been working hard to get all of the pieces in place to begin production on 24 tons of hand sanitizer that adheres to industry and governmental guidance. Please see attached for more information. pic.twitter.com/c5pTzVOvv1 — TitosVodka (@TitosVodka) March 22, 2020

The brand is working to create 24 tons of hand sanitizer and they plan to give most of it away for free to members of the community who need it most amidst the Coronavirus outbreak.

Tito's has also made millions in donations to those affected by the Coronavirus and service industry workers.