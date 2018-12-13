TIME Names "Psycho" By Post Malone As The Worst Song Of 2018

For the second straight year rapper Post Malone has received this honor, if you want to call it that, from TIME. The honor of having their Worst Song Of The Year. In 2017 he earned the title for his collaboration with 21 Savage, "Rockstar," & in 2018 he sits atop the list again for his collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign, "Psycho".

The 10 worst songs of 2018 https://t.co/syG2tfa285 — TIME (@TIME) December 13, 2018

TIME rips the sung for being neither sung, nor rapped, but "brayed" & some "retrograde gender politics translated into third-rate slang". The magazine clearly is not a fan of the rapper's work.

The rest of their top 10 worst songs of the year looks like this:

Post Malone - "Psycho" 6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj - "FEFE" Bella Thorne - "B*TCH I'M BELLA THORNE" Justin Timberlake - "The Hard Stuff" Maroon 5 & Cardi B - "Girls Like You" ZAYN - "Let Me" DJ Snake - "Taki Taki" (Feat. Selena Gomez, Ozuna, & Cardi B) Kanye West & Lil Pump - "I Love It" Greta Van Fleet - "Lover, Leaver" Eminem - "Fall"

For more on their reasoning behind the rankings, head here.