Tim Burton to make TV debut with 'The Addams Family' reboot

Tim Burton is heading to TV for the first time with a live-action reboot of 'The Addams Family'. He'll executive the produce the series & might be directing the episodes, as well.

Smallville's Alfred Gough and Miles Millar will produce, write and serve as showrunners for the version of the show that is rumored to be set in modern times with Wednesday Addams serving as the show's lead character.

The project is being shopped around to buyers currently with Netflix reportedly being the top option, per Deadline.