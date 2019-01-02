Tim Burton To Host Rare Art Exhibit Of His Works In Las Vegas

For the first time in 10 years filmmaker Tim Burton will put his artwork on display in America. Burton fans can look forward to October 2019 as he'll have an exhibit opening at the Neon Museum in Las Vegas beginning October 15 and extending through February 2020.

A site-specific installation of the beloved filmmaker Tim Burton's art will take over the @NeonMuseum next fall: https://t.co/lTu04eJOfP. pic.twitter.com/r30loI5QqT — Galerie Magazine (@GalerieMag) January 3, 2019

Per the Las Vegas Weekly the exhibit will feature large-scale works and take advantage of both the museum's indoor & outdoor space.

The works will reflect on his creative legacy and his love for the "neon boneyard," which he popularized in the 1996 sci-fi comedy 'Mars Attacks'.

The last time Burton showed off his art in America was at the New York MoMA in 2009. We'll give you a heads up whenever tickets become available. You can see his take on Disney's 'Dumbo' when that film hits theaters March 29, 2019.