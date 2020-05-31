Tiger Reportedly On The Loose Near Oakland Zoo Says Alameda County Sheriff

May 31, 2020
UPDATE: The Tigers are fine

As protests rage on across the Bay Area for a third night in a row, the Alameda County Sheriff is reporting that a tiger might be loose in the area of the Oakland Zoo at 98th Ave. at Golf Links.

They urge that if you see it to call 911.

More info on this story as it develops.

