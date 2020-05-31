Tiger Reportedly On The Loose Near Oakland Zoo Says Alameda County Sheriff

UPDATE: The Tigers are fine

As protests rage on across the Bay Area for a third night in a row, the Alameda County Sheriff is reporting that a tiger might be loose in the area of the Oakland Zoo at 98th Ave. at Golf Links.

They urge that if you see it to call 911.

