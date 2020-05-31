Tiger Reportedly On The Loose Near Oakland Zoo Says Alameda County Sheriff
Near 98th Ave. & Golf Links
May 31, 2020
UPDATE: The Tigers are fine
Tigers are all accounted for at the Oakland Zoo. They just checked and confirmed.— Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) June 1, 2020
As protests rage on across the Bay Area for a third night in a row, the Alameda County Sheriff is reporting that a tiger might be loose in the area of the Oakland Zoo at 98th Ave. at Golf Links.
Reports of a Tiger on the loose near the Oakland Zoo. If you see it call 911. 98th Ave at Golf Links.— Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) June 1, 2020
They urge that if you see it to call 911.
ALAMEDA COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS TIGER ON THE LOOSE FROM OAKLAND ZOO CALL 911 IF YOU SEE IT - KCBS— FXHedge (@Fxhedgers) June 1, 2020
More info on this story as it develops.