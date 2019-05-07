Tiesto, Illenium To Headline Audiotistic This July At Shoreline

Audiotistic is back at the Shoreline on the weekend of July 13th & 14th and this year's lineup features a mix of EDM & hip-hop including Tiesto, Illenium, Alison Wonderland, Juice WRLD, T.I. & much more.

#audiotistic 2-Day + Single Day tickets go on sale Friday 5/10 at 10 AM PT! pic.twitter.com/E4CAaSf1hE — Audiotistic (@audiotisticfest) May 7, 2019

Two-day & single-day passes go on sale Friday May 10th at 10AM here.

The festival features two stages bringing you non-stop music all day.