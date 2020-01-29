My Chemical Romance Announce Oakland Show This October

January 29, 2020
My Chemical Romance have announced their first Bay Area show in nine years! The band is set to perform at the Oakland Arena on Tuesday October 6th, 2020.

Tickets have sold out for the band's entire North American tour. Keep listening to ALT 105.3 for chances to win your way in.

