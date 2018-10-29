Thursday's 49ers-Raiders Game Features The Two Worst Teams To Play A Primetime Game In NFL History

With losses on Sunday for both the San Francisco 49ers & Oakland Raiders the teams enter the final Battle of the Bay on Thursday at Levi’s Stadium with a combined record of 2-13 . That’s a .133 winning percentage & marks the lowest combined winning percentage of any two teams facing off in a primetime matchup on November 1st, or later.

Whoever wins gets bragging rights, for whatever those are worth right now, and the losers will have an edge on obtaining the #1 overall pick in next year’s NFL draft.

If the 49ers lose on Thursday it will likely result in an even worse primetime matchup when the New York Giants come to Levi’s Stadium for Monday Night Football the following week.

The 49ers & Raiders square off at 5:20 PM on Thursday night. 

