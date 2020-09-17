Thursday Marks The First Day In A Month That There's No Spare The Air Alert In The Bay Area

Everyday since August 17th the Bay Area was experiencing poor air quality leading to Spare The Air alerts. Thursday September 17th marks the first time in 31 days that the record-breaking Spare The Air streak has ended as no alert has been issued.

Days of AQIs in the 100s & 200s plagued the Bay Area as wildfire smoke hung over the region, but as of today air quality can now be considered good in most parts of the Bay.

This comes one week after red skies over San Francisco grabbed the attention of the world and that smoke has since drifted all the way to the east coast causing hazy skies and red sunsets across the country.

