Thursday Expected To Be The Bay Area's Warmest Day Of 2019 So Far

Did you miss temperatures in the 80s? Those are returning in many spots of the Bay Area on Thursday for the first time in 2019. The north, east & south bay should see tempertaures as warm as 83 degrees & San Francisco will even reach 73 degrees.

Warmer temperatures expected across the region tomorrow. Will be the warmest day of 2019 so far for many spots. Do not leave kids or pets in a vehicle unattended. Even if its 70 degrees, in sunny conditions temps can rise rapidly to dangerous levels#CaWx pic.twitter.com/AoX6dSRS99 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) April 17, 2019

Things will cool down a bit over the weekend before temperatures get back into the low 80s next week.

This also means things are about to get even rougher for allergy sufferers as the warm weather after all the rain & cool temps will lead to pollen becoming more of an issue in coming weeks. This year's "pollen peak" is expected the weekend of May 11 - 12 & this will likely be the worst allergy season in the Bay Area in over a decade.