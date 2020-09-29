Three earthquakes rattle San Jose Tuesday morning

The south bay felt some shaking Tuesday morning as three earthquakes of magnitudes 2.7, 3.0 & 3.3 shook the area around Milpitas, Fremont & San Jose.

ANOTHER ONE: 3.3 magnitude earthquake recorded, third one within the hour https://t.co/dM0PkHvw4k — KRON4 News (@kron4news) September 29, 2020

Many reported at least one of the three and only some moderate shaking.

We'll keep you updated if there continues to be more rattling.