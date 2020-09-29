Three earthquakes rattle San Jose Tuesday morning
The area around San Jose felt some shaking Tuesday morning
September 29, 2020
The south bay felt some shaking Tuesday morning as three earthquakes of magnitudes 2.7, 3.0 & 3.3 shook the area around Milpitas, Fremont & San Jose.
ANOTHER ONE: 3.3 magnitude earthquake recorded, third one within the hour https://t.co/dM0PkHvw4k— KRON4 News (@kron4news) September 29, 2020
Many reported at least one of the three and only some moderate shaking.
We'll keep you updated if there continues to be more rattling.