Three earthquakes rattle San Jose Tuesday morning

September 29, 2020
The south bay felt some shaking Tuesday morning as three earthquakes of magnitudes 2.7, 3.0 & 3.3 shook the area around Milpitas, Fremont & San Jose.

Many reported at least one of the three and only some moderate shaking. 

We'll keep you updated if there continues to be more rattling.

