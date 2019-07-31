Thom Yorke Tells Billie Eilish "You're The Only Doing Anything F***ing Interesting Nowadays"

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Billie Eilish's tour manager Brian Marquis unveiled the details of what might be our favorite interaction of the year. Radiohead's Thom Yorke attended one of the rising star's shows in the UK and went backstage to meet her.

That's where Marquis said that a "curmugdeonly, perturbed" Thom Yorke told Eilish "you're the only one doing anything f***ing interesting nowadays" to which she replied with a "...thank you?"

Her brother & collaborator FINNEAS later told her that was "the coolest thing anyone's ever said to you".

Eilish has drawn praise this year from Dave Grohl, Billie Joe Armstrong & many more as she's become the first artist born in the 2000s to have a #1 album with 'WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?'

