Thom Yorke Announces San Francisco Solo Show

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke will return to the Bay Area for a solo show on Saturday night December 15th at San Francisco's Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.

.@thomyorke will tour in the US this November and December with a live electronic performance featuring @nigelgod and @tarikbarri. Support from special guest @ollycoates. For full details of the dates: https://t.co/uRY5xXSsI1 pic.twitter.com/E1rCE6Navr — Radiohead (@radiohead) August 13, 2018

Similiar to last year's solo show at the Fox Theater in Oakland, Yorke will be joined by Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich and audiovisual artist Tarik Barri. The two have previously been part of Yorke's side project, Atoms For Peace. Cellist Oliver Coates will open the show.

Tickets start at $59.50 & go on sale Friday August 17th at 10 AM. For more info head to apeconcerts.com.