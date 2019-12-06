Third Eye Blind Announces Fox Theater Show In March

The Bay Area's own Third Eye Blind have announced a show at the Fox Theater in Oakland on Friday night March 13, 2020 & Saves The Day will open.

General on sale begins Friday December 13 at 10AM. Tickets and info here.